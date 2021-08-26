Head-To-Head Survey: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) and Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) and Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Waterdrop’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $7.00 billion 4.22 $818.80 million $4.72 30.28 Waterdrop $464.05 million 29.47 -$101.74 million N/A N/A

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Waterdrop.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Waterdrop, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 1 6 7 0 2.43 Waterdrop 0 0 4 0 3.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus price target of $149.55, indicating a potential upside of 4.64%. Waterdrop has a consensus price target of $11.43, indicating a potential upside of 229.49%. Given Waterdrop’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.6% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Waterdrop shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Waterdrop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 11.70% 15.11% 4.26% Waterdrop N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. beats Waterdrop on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. The Risk Management segment provides contract claim settlement and administration services for enterprises and public entities that choose to self-insure some or all of their property/casualty coverages and for underwriting enterprises that choose to outsource some or all of their property/casualty claims departments. The Corporate segment manages clean energy and other investments. The company was founded by Arthur J. Gallagher on October 1, 1927 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc. provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

