Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial to C$37.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.28 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$36.54.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

ABX opened at C$24.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$23.63 and a 52 week high of C$40.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.56%.

In other news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total value of C$1,138,497.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at C$3,787,536.78.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.