CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Lowered to C$2.57 at Canaccord Genuity

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.25 to C$2.57 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 70.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.84.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$1.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.70. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.64 and a 52 week high of C$2.05. The company has a market cap of C$386.01 million and a P/E ratio of 10.79.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 49,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$96,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,004,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,909,578.40. Also, Director John Michael Hooks purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,289,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,565,161.74.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.