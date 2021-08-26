Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Nutrien (TSE:NTR) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$99.00 price target on the stock.

NTR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nutrien to C$91.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Nutrien from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$76.79.

Shares of TSE NTR opened at C$76.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$75.33. Nutrien has a 1 year low of C$47.72 and a 1 year high of C$80.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.17%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

