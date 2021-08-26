Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for The TJX Companies (TJX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) in the last few weeks:

8/25/2021 – The TJX Companies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $78.00.

8/20/2021 – The TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $79.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – The TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – The TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/19/2021 – The TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $82.00 to $86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – The TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – The TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – The TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – The TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – The TJX Companies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The TJX Companies' shares have underperfomed the industry in the past three months. The company has been bearing the brunt of pandemic-led store closures in Europe and Canada, which continued in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Moreover, management continues to expect its performance to be adversely affected by such temporary store closures during the fiscal second quarter. Apart from this, the company is battling elevated pandemic-induced expenses. Nevertheless, The TJX Companies' fiscal first-quarter open-only comp store sales grew 16% from fiscal 2020 level. The company saw encouraging open-only comp store sales in overall apparel category as consumers are starting to return to normal activities. Well, The TJX Companies is benefiting from its solid store and e-commerce growth efforts. Also, its HomeGoods segment looks impressive.”

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $75.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $91.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 38,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 266,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 475,740 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 5.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 80,080 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $230,008,000 after acquiring an additional 58,316 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

