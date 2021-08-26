Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ:AESE opened at $2.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.31.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 43,998 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 83.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 59,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.