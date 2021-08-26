ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $70.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. The company’s product candidate consist ALX148, which is in clinical stage. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is based in Burlingame, California. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALXO. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ALX Oncology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO opened at $74.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.03. ALX Oncology has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $117.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of -46.01.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $405,546.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $911,319.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,946 shares in the company, valued at $27,827,753.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,487 shares of company stock valued at $8,429,994 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,973,000 after purchasing an additional 145,731 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 12,773.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

