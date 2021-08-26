Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Rating Reiterated by Jonestrading

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Jonestrading in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 349.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ACET. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of ACET opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.41. Adicet Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18. On average, analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adicet Bio news, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $173,386.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 3,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $42,932.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $414,899 over the last ninety days. 33.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 3,037.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,007,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 166,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. 63.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

