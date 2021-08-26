essensys (LON:ESYS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

essensys (LON:ESYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 345 ($4.51) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of ESYS opened at GBX 302.08 ($3.95) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £194.49 million and a PE ratio of -107.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 296.66. essensys has a 12-month low of GBX 126 ($1.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 310 ($4.05).

Get essensys alerts:

In related news, insider Mark Furness sold 2,219,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72), for a total value of £6,325,754.55 ($8,264,638.82).

essensys plc provides software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the workspace industry in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's products include Connect, a co-working software platform for multi-site operators that provide, manage, and monitor mission-critical infrastructure services in real-time; and Operate, an end-to-end solution for multi-site workspace operators for managing day-to-day co-working operations.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for essensys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for essensys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.