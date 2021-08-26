SecureWorks (SCWX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SecureWorks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SCWX opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.77 and a beta of 1.13. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SecureWorks stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,934 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. SecureWorks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

