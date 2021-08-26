DA Davidson Weighs in on The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report issued on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EL. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $384.00 price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.35.

NYSE EL opened at $335.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $204.23 and a 1-year high of $340.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,655 shares of company stock worth $101,579,734. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

