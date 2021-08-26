Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s FY2022 earnings at $8.27 EPS.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $136.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.95 and a beta of 1.63. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $167.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,032,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

