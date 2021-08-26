Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Public Storage’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Public Storage in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $12.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.92.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PSA. Citigroup boosted their price target on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.91.

Public Storage stock opened at $316.38 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $204.20 and a 12-month high of $326.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.09. The company has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,440 shares of company stock worth $18,703,477. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 62.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

