Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Companies Inc.is a holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Rocket Companies Inc.is based in DETROIT. “

RKT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.68.

RKT stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.23. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 94.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 22.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 26,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

