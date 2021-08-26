Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Pivotal Research raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $75.00. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Genesco traded as high as $66.10 and last traded at $66.10, with a volume of 649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.73.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Genesco by 127.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Genesco in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Genesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 2,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 860.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.15 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. Genesco’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.65) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Genesco Company Profile (NYSE:GCO)
Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.
