Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.03% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ OMGA opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. Omega Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $24.29.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

