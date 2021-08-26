Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $112.16, but opened at $117.34. Best Buy shares last traded at $118.74, with a volume of 91,494 shares trading hands.

The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

In other news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $463,730.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,820.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total transaction of $884,865.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,771.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,129 shares of company stock worth $21,085,472. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,939 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $537,004,000 after purchasing an additional 240,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $509,271,000 after buying an additional 105,147 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Best Buy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $397,080,000 after purchasing an additional 287,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Best Buy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $377,654,000 after purchasing an additional 18,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.84. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Best Buy Company Profile (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

