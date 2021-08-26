Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The stock had previously closed at $37.81, but opened at $33.70. Nordstrom shares last traded at $30.95, with a volume of 757,597 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.07.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nordstrom by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after buying an additional 1,280,070 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 4.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 360,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth $27,499,000. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.54. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

