Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings. Cincinnati Bell posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cincinnati Bell.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14).

Shares of Cincinnati Bell stock opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.40. Cincinnati Bell has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $787.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Cincinnati Bell by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 263.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Bell, Inc is engaged in providing entertainment, data and voice communications services over wire line and wireless networks. It operates through Entertainment and Communications and Information Technology Services and Hardware segments. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers products and services such as high-speed internet, data transport local voice, long distance, and video services.

