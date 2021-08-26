Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Deere & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $4.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.92. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s FY2023 earnings at $24.66 EPS.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DE. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.52.

Deere & Company stock opened at $376.37 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $204.76 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Deere & Company by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.