TechnipFMC Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,901 call options on the company. This is an increase of 240% compared to the average volume of 1,441 call options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTI. Cowen increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.34.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

FTI stock opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.78. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

