Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 31st (NYSE:RYAN)

Ryan Specialty Group’s (NYSE:RYAN) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, August 31st. Ryan Specialty Group had issued 56,918,278 shares in its public offering on July 22nd. The total size of the offering was $1,337,579,533 based on an initial share price of $23.50. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Shares of RYAN opened at $31.69 on Thursday. Ryan Specialty Group has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $32.88.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

