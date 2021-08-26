Investors Purchase High Volume of Perficient Call Options (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,378 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,011% compared to the average volume of 214 call options.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at $40,364,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Perficient by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $300,562,000 after purchasing an additional 180,418 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Perficient by 723.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,245,809 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $73,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Perficient by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,550 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $84,083,000 after purchasing an additional 22,021 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 11.4% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,034,762 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $83,215,000 after purchasing an additional 106,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 548.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,947,000 after purchasing an additional 661,945 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $112.00 on Thursday. Perficient has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $112.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 82.96, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Perficient will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

