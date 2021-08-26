WillScot Mobile Mini Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 12,897 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,693% compared to the average volume of 340 call options.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 68.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In related news, Director Mark S. Bartlett purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $560,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,097. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $58,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,138,443 shares of company stock worth $614,357,170 in the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

