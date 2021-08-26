FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:HERAU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 31st

FTAC Hera Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:HERAU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, August 31st. FTAC Hera Acquisition had issued 80,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 4th. The total size of the offering was $800,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of HERAU stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.03. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter worth $179,000.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

