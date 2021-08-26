Ciena (CIEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Ciena to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ciena to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CIEN stock opened at $56.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Ciena has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.64. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $116,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $174,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 51,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,997. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ciena stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.79% of Ciena worth $69,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. lifted their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

