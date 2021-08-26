Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN) to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PNN. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,072 ($14.01) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pennon Group to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

PNN opened at GBX 1,255 ($16.40) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.86, a current ratio of 14.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45. The stock has a market cap of £3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,229.90. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,120 ($14.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,751.70 ($22.89).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a GBX 355 ($4.64) dividend. This is a boost from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $14.97. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 5th. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

In other news, insider Paul Boote sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,304 ($17.04), for a total transaction of £27,501.36 ($35,930.70).

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.