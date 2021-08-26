Ballast Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ballast Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,483,000 after buying an additional 44,806 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after buying an additional 682,073 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,356,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after buying an additional 25,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $629,391,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $374.80. The stock had a trading volume of 20,318,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,603,313. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $375.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $361.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

