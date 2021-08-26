Silver Lake Advisory LLC Lowers Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. International Paper makes up 2.1% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 26,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 93,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.47. 1,387,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. International Paper has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.59.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

