Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €309.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €309.00 ($363.53) price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VOW3. Barclays set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €266.13 ($313.10).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

VOW3 opened at €199.70 ($234.94) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €208.67. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion and a PE ratio of 5.65. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.