HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HLE has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nord/LB set a €60.92 ($71.67) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 20th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €57.00 ($67.05).

HLE stock opened at €60.60 ($71.29) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.59. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a 12-month high of €68.72 ($80.85). The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion and a PE ratio of 18.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €59.25.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

