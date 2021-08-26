Cormark Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED)

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Westaim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.24.

Get The Westaim alerts:

The Westaim stock opened at C$2.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$353.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.56. The Westaim has a fifty-two week low of C$2.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 31.91, a current ratio of 31.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.