Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Nucor Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nucor in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert expects that the basic materials company will earn $6.44 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $20.50 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get Nucor alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NYSE NUE opened at $119.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.94. Nucor has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $320,271.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 2,452.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.