Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Beyond Meat, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Beyond Meat in a research note issued on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.59.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $122.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -84.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.78. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $99.86 and a 12-month high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,474,000 after buying an additional 1,602,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,926,000 after buying an additional 519,411 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at $48,756,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 4,991.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,109,000 after buying an additional 243,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 33.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,023,000 after acquiring an additional 195,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total transaction of $8,954,677.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,340 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $761,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,192 shares of company stock valued at $14,537,788 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

