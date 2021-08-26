Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Vital Farms in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vital Farms’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Vital Farms had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VITL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Vital Farms stock opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. Vital Farms has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89. The company has a market cap of $688.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperture Investors LLC raised its stake in Vital Farms by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 304,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 110,314 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 684,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,218,000 after purchasing an additional 113,151 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 133.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 75.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 98,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 30,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $674,544.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $9,975,284.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at $241,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 950,766 shares of company stock valued at $18,652,191. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.