ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM) Insider Sanjeev Pandya Purchases 125,000 Shares

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM) insider Sanjeev Pandya acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

LON IMM opened at GBX 8.10 ($0.11) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.49. ImmuPharma plc has a 1 year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 17.27 ($0.23). The company has a market capitalization of £20.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38.

ImmuPharma Company Profile

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity, metabolism, anti-infectives, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

