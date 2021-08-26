Insider Buying: eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) Insider Purchases 400,000 Shares of Stock

eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) insider Thomas Enraght-Moony purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02) per share, for a total transaction of £1,232,000 ($1,609,615.89).
Shares of LON EVE opened at GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. eve Sleep plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12). The company has a market capitalization of £9.59 million and a PE ratio of -4.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.73.
About eve Sleep
