Insider Buying: eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) Insider Purchases 400,000 Shares of Stock

eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) insider Thomas Enraght-Moony purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02) per share, for a total transaction of £1,232,000 ($1,609,615.89).

Shares of LON EVE opened at GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. eve Sleep plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12). The company has a market capitalization of £9.59 million and a PE ratio of -4.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.73.

About eve Sleep

eve Sleep plc operates as a direct to consumer sleep brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, bed frames, pillows, bedding products, and sleep accessories, as well as child and baby cot mattress and bedding.

