Snap One Holdings Corp to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Snap One in a research report issued on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Snap One’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of Snap One stock opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. Snap One has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

