Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) to post $44.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.37 million. Lindblad Expeditions reported sales of $1.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,239.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year sales of $125.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.00 million to $144.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $366.75 million, with estimates ranging from $316.70 million to $415.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 681.89%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

LIND traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.17. 201,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $21.91.

In other news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 11,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $191,235.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dolf A. Berle acquired 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $320,287.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,545.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,187 in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter valued at $13,776,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

