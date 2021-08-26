Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Sells £265,600 in Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,656 ($34.70), for a total value of £265,600 ($347,008.10).
Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 4,113 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,689 ($35.13), for a total value of £110,598.57 ($144,497.74).
- On Friday, July 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 152 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,653 ($34.66) per share, for a total transaction of £4,032.56 ($5,268.57).
- On Thursday, June 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 153 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,663 ($34.79) per share, for a total transaction of £4,074.39 ($5,323.22).
Shares of LON CCH opened at GBX 2,618 ($34.20) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,666.30. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 52-week low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,809.60 ($36.71).
About Coca-Cola HBC
Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.
