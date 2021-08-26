Insider Buying: Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP) Insider Acquires £49,938 in Stock

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP) insider Edward Buttery bought 40,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £49,938 ($65,244.32).

LON TMIP opened at GBX 92.48 ($1.21) on Thursday. Taylor Maritime Investments Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 70.57 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 93 ($1.22). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 84.21.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.