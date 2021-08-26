East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $457.80 Million

Brokerages expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report $457.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $447.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $466.40 million. East West Bancorp posted sales of $373.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $74.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,308. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,099,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 292,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 75.1% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,828,000 after acquiring an additional 432,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

