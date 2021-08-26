JUST Achieves Market Cap of $161.38 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. One JUST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0714 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, JUST has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. JUST has a total market capitalization of $161.38 million and approximately $112.97 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00052802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00123720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.80 or 0.00156282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,746.24 or 0.99751845 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $494.08 or 0.01032237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.49 or 0.06579933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

