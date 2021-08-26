Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 43.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.45. 238,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,792. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

