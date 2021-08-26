Ballast Inc. Has $717,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,994 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $221.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,465,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,699,801. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.37. The company has a market capitalization of $129.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

