Findev (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Trading Down 3.7%

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF)’s share price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.0249 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

Findev, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the financing of property during the development or redevelopment process. It focuses on lending to residential and retail development projects within the Greater Toronto Area. The company was founded by Gavriel State on November 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

