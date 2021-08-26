PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Trading Down 1.1%

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB)’s share price dropped 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 6,207,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the average daily volume of 2,063,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.73.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMCB)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable non-metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

