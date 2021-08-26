Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PFODF) Shares Up 2.5%

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF) shares shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.64. 1,408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 7,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.51.

Premier Foods Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PFODF)

Premier Foods Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of branded and own label food products. It operates through Grocery, and Sweet Treats segments. The Grocery segment sells savoury ambient food products. The Sweet Treats segment retails sweet ambient food products. Premier Foods was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in St.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.