Secret (SCRT) Trading Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. During the last week, Secret has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $116.76 million and $2.50 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.68 or 0.00003490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.32 or 0.00529823 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003909 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00009576 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $583.61 or 0.01215805 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Secret Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

