Silver Lake Advisory LLC Invests $1.64 Million in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 62,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFFD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $83,000.

PFFD traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $26.00. 644,213 shares of the company were exchanged. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.02.

